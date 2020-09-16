General News of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: 3 News

Youth unemployment time bomb waiting to explode – Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has said the growing rate of graduate youth unemployment in Ghana is a ticking time bomb waiting to explode if nothing is done immediately to address the situation.



According to him, at the moment a lot of the youth in the country are unable to afford decent living due to their unemployed status.



Speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on the New Day on TV3 Wednesday, September 16, the former Minister of Employment and Labour Relations revealed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) under the leadership of John Dramani Mahama, has proposed a number of initiatives to create more jobs and help deal with the situation.



He has, therefore, called on Ghanaians to vote for the NDC and Mr Mahama in this year’s elections to implement such policies as the legalization of the commercial motor bicycles in Ghana which he said will create more jobs for the youth.



He said “I recall that it was during my era as Labour Minister that we gave health workers their first-ever codified conditions of service whether you are a doctor, or a nurse there were pharmacists. All of them, lab technicians and others we bequeathed to them a codified condition of service."



“What is for government to work the implementation of this which will seek to improve the condition of service of not just medical doctors but nurses and pharmacists."



"Again the debate of employment, if you recall my days as Minister of Employment I said it in 2015 that Ghana should watch and observe the growing unemployment that it is national security crisis."



“I still stand by it as a ticking time-bomb. If by 2020 they have not done enough to ameliorate the suffering of Ghanaians and to reduce their suffering,” Mr Iddrisu said.

