Youth unemployment reduced under Mills – Duffuor

General News of Thursday, 3 November 2022

Source: kasapafmomline.com

A flagbearer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) Dr. Kwabena Duffuor who served as Finance Minister under the Mills government has said the administration managed the economy well such that Ghanaian youth did not lack jobs.



According to him, the unemployment rate dropped to 2.2% at the time the administration was exiting power in 2012, adding that “Young people were so happy, they had no challenges or problems with jobs.”



Dr. Duffuor was speaking at an event in Accra Thursday, November 3, 2022, to officially declare his intention to contest for the Flagbearer position of the NDC party going ahead of the 2024 election.



He confidently stated that the performance of the Mills government is unmatched and the best since independence.



Dr. Duffuor disclosed that he will the next few weeks begin a tour of the country during which he will speak about issues concerning Ghanaians, visions, and dreams as citizens.



“I’m looking forward to having these conversations and explaining what I mean by the Ghanaian dream. Ghanaians, let up stand up and lift our country to soar again like the eagle. As an eagle, the natural place for Ghana is the sky and not the ground. We are now on the ground. Let’s get up and work together so that Ghana will soar again.”











