Youth in Afforestation workers storm Finance Ministry over 5 months unpaid 'allawa'

Source: GNA

Some angry beneficiaries of the Youth in Afforestation programme under the Forestry Commission on Friday, May 7, 2021, gathered at the Ministry of Finance to demand payment of their allowances.



The group said they have not been paid for five months.



This is not the first time the group is agitating over the non-payment of their allowance.



Last year, they staged series of demonstrations at the forecourt of the headquarters of the Forestry Commission in Achimota – GIMPA.



The Youth in Afforestation Programme was launched on August 13, 2018, at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.



It is an initiative by the government to help reduce the rate of youth unemployment.



The youth have been employed to plant trees to restore Ghana’s forest.



Some 100,000 youth are beneficiaries of the programme across the country.



