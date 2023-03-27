Youth empowerment is the solution to future economic challenges - Collins Amoah

General News of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: Frank Owusu, contribution

The NPP Parliamentary candidate hopeful for Ablekuma central constituency in the greater Accra region, Collins Amoah has said, the best way to address future economic challenges in every country is to empower the youth.



He explained that, when the youths are empowered with education and job opportunities, it helps improve their livelihood and that of their immediate families which in a long way enhances the economic fortunes of the country.



Mr Collins Amoah made these remarks last Saturday 25 march, 2023 when he organized youth job fair which brought together several institutions to register people willing to work to give them the opportunity to be employed in other improve their lives.



The fair, which brought together Chiefs and elders of the constituency and party executives including the chairman, secretary, organizer, women organizer, youth organizer and other contestants to grace the event and asked for God's blessings for Mr Collins Amoah to achieve his dream and purpose for becoming the MP of the constituency.



He said job creation is one of his visions for the constituency and would make sure every person within the working age gets the opportunity especially when he is considered and voted for to become the member of Parliament for Ablekuma central constituency come 2024 general elections.



Mr Collins Amoah used the opportunity to reward some aged, disabled and some past NPP party executives in the constituency with several items including brand new fridges wealth thousands of cedis for their sacrifices and hard work in building the Ablekuma central constituency.