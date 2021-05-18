Youth Enterprise Support Initiative 2021 ‘fraudulent’, ignore it - Foreign Affairs Ministry

General News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has described as “fraudulent” an initiative being referred to as “Youth Enterprise Support Initiative 2021” meant to lure unsuspecting Ghanaians to apply for a support fund of GH¢30,000.00 per week.



The Ministry in a statement noted that the government has neither established a support initiative that goes by the name “Youth Enterprise Support Initiative 2021” nor has the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated any programme that provides the above-mentioned financial support.



The ministry has, therefore, cautioning the public to disregard the initiative because it is fraudulent.



ACCRA, 17TH MAY, 2021- The attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has been drawn to a fraudulent support initiative being referred to as "Youth Enterprise Support Initiative 2021". The false initiative is using the name of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration to deceive Ghanaians into applying through the undermentioned fake link. https://ghanafunds apply fast. online to access GHC 30,000.00 per week from the bogus support fund.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration wishes to categorically state that the Government of the Republic of Chana has neither established a support initiative that goes by the name "Youth Enterprise Support Initiative 2021 nor has the President of the Republic, H.F. Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo initiated any programme that provides the above-mentioned financial support.



The Ministry wishes to advise the general public to disregard the Youth Enterprise Support



Initiative 2021" and the claims being made about its purported services since it is fraudulent



