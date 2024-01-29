Your trust fuels my passion to serve – Oquaye Jnr as he’s joined by family to thank God

General News of Monday, 29 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The parliamentary candidate of the NPP for the Dome Kwabenya constituency, Mike Oquaye Jnr, has said that the trust he received during the just-ended parliamentary primaries of the party fuels him to continue to serve.



He said this in a Sunday Thanksgiving Facebook post following his emergence as the winner in the January 27, 2024, parliamentary primaries of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



In the post, the parliamentary candidate said: “ Your trust fuels my passion to serve, and I am genuinely moved by the collective spirit we share. Let's embark on this journey together, with hope in our hearts, for a brighter, united future for Dome-Kwabenya.”



He went on to thank the delegates of the constituency for the victory and electing him to be parliamentary candidate on the ticket of the NPP in the 2024 general elections.



“I also wish to thank everyone for your support in cash or kind, as well as the trust and confidence of the delegates. In all things, we give thanks to God,” the post added.



He was joined at the thanksgiving service by his wife, and his father, who is a former Speaker of Ghana's Parliament, Prof Aaron Mike Oquaye.



The Dome Kwabenya area was one of the closely monitored constituencies in the NPP parliamentary primaries.



Mike Oquaye Jnr contested the sitting MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, and won massively with over 1000 votes of the total votes cast.







NW/AE