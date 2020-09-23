General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Your response is petty, childish - STRANEK kicks back at Martin Amidu

Special Prosecutor, Mr. Martin Amidu

STRANEK Africa, a Non-governmental Organisation who petitioned the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) to conduct investigations into the controversial Agyapa deal, has described as petty and childish a response it received from the OSP signed by its head, Mr Martin Amidu.



STRANEK which describes itself as a major stakeholder in the struggle for and the promotion of good governance and the rule of law, on Wednesday September 22, 2020, wrote a petition to the Office of the Special Prosecutor calling for an investigation into government’s Agyapa Gold Royalties Management deal.



According to the Organisation, the deal is fraught with illegality, secrecy, and conflict of interest issues.



However, the OSP in a swift response to STRANEK stated that it had already commenced investigations into the matter and described the petition as “opportunistic and populist” geared towards taking credit for processes that have already commenced independently by the office.



STRANEK Africa in a rejoinder sent to the OSP and sighted by GhanaWeb has said, “We, at STRANEK-AFRICA, find it petty of a Special Prosecutor to describe a petition sent to you in good faith and in the interest of the people of Ghana as an opportunistic and populist enterprise.



It is difficult to understand the depth of your anger at an organisation petitioning your office to investigate what seems to be a deal fraught with illegality, secrecy, and conflict of interest issues. If nothing at all, our petition should give you a sense of direction as to the kind of questions that Ghanaians want answers to.”



The group, while accusing Mr Martin Amidu of holding preconceived notions prior to making conclusions on the investigations, said the Special Prosecutor describing their petition as containing mere 'speculations without more' leads raises major issues about the fitness of the Special Prosecutor in investigating the matter.



The group further stated that the Special Prosecutor, Mr Martin Amidu, was being childish when he accused them of seeking to take credit for his work, emphasizing that it is not in any form of competition with the OSP and added that when he goes low, they will go high.



Read below the full rejoinder sent to the Office of the Special Prosecutor by STRANEK Africa:



SEPTEMBER 23, 2020.



THE OFFICE OF THE SPECIAL PROSECUTOR

NO. F/73/6 YANTRABI ROAD, LABONE

P.O. BOX M60

ACCRA



DEAR SIR,



RE: PETITION FOR THE INVESTIGATION OF THE AGYAPA ROYALTIES DEAL



We acknowledge receipt of your letter dated September 22, 2020, with reference number, OSP/SCR/2C/46/20 on the above captioned matter via media.



We would like to thank you for bringing to our notice that your office has started investigations into the Agyapa deal and that you have written to Parliament to furnish you with relevant documents.



We, at STRANEK-AFRICA, find it petty of a Special Prosecutor to describe a petition sent to you in good faith and in the interest of the people of Ghana as an opportunistic and populist enterprise.



It is difficult to understand the depth of your anger at an organisation petitioning your office to investigate what seems to be a deal fraught with illegality, secrecy and conflict of interest issues. If nothing at all, our petition should give you a sense of direction as to the kind of questions that Ghanaians want answers to.



Your description of our letter as containing mere 'speculations without more' leads us to believe that you have pre judged the matter or that you have pre conceived notions prior to the conclusion of your investigative process. That is very disappointing for someone occupying your honourable office and raises major issues about your fitness to investigate the matter at hand.



It is our duty as citizens of Ghana to assist in fighting corruption and protecting the public purse.



STRANEK-Africa is not in any form of competition with you to “take credit for” any processes as childishly captured in your response, neither do we intend to start one. We will continue to go high when you go low. The fight against corruption cannot be a one-man affair. It requires a collective effort.





As a public accountability civil society organization, we remain resolute in the face of your unwarranted attack. Kindly be reminded, that we are all involved in building our nation.



Yours in the interest of the nation,



Nii Tettey Tetteh

Executive Director

+233 559 042 914



Emmanuel

Osei

Director of Policy and Political Affairs

+47 412 45 303





Cc:

• All media houses

• Civil Society Organizations

• Presidential Candidates

• National House of Chiefs

• The Christian Council of Ghana

• Office of the National Chief Iman

• EOCO

• CHRAJ

• Attorney General’s office

• Head of Diplomatic Missions in Ghana

