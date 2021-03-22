Your order undermines Achimota School authority - Prof Aryeetey to GES

General News of Monday, 22 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The President of the Old Achimotans Association, Prof Ernest Aryeetey has described the decision by the Ghana Education Service as undermining the authority of the School’s governing board.



Wading into the raging controversy on the turning away of two male students from the Achimota School after authorities said that they could not admit him on the grounds that they were wearing dreadlocks, he said the Association is concerned about the breach of school governance and regulations, reports citinewsroom.com.



The GES, following public backlash to the school, had directed the Achimota School to rescind its decision and accept the students.



This was contained in a notice sighted by Citi News even as it has in a letter, requested the Director-General of the GES to withdraw the directive.



