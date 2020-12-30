General News of Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Your non-collation in Techiman, incompetence is why December 7 poll is questionable – Kofi Bentil slams EC

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil

Vice President of IMANI Africa, Kofi Bentil is not giving the Electoral Commission(EC) any room to relax as he has once again accused the electoral body of failing to live up to expectations in the just-ended elections, whilst raising issues on procurement violations.



According to him, the EC did not do its work according to the law regarding the Techiman South Parliamentary elections and also failed to provide the people of Santrokofi, Akpafu and Lolobi (SALL) the opportunity to vote in violation of their rights.



“EC didn’t do its work according to Law regarding Techiman South. Where are the collation records? That failure opens that election up to contest”, he posted on his Facebook timeline sighted by MyNewsGh.com



“EC has failed to provide the people of SALL opportunity to vote and be represented in Parliament. Instead of focusing on these, they were busy on procurement, spending $150 million on things they didn’t need. That failure threatens the whole parliamentary system and creates an illegitimate and dangerous hung parliament”, he emphasized.



He concluded, saying “until the people of Techiman and SALL are properly represented we cannot proceed and Parliament would be irregular. Kapish??



As at the moment, the EC had not been able to provide the full details of collation sheet for the Techiman South elections.



The opposition NDC has also decided not to recognize the election results of that constituency [Techiman South] claiming widespread irregularities in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP).





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.