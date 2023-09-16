Your hatred and bias against Adwoa Safo is because you support Oquaye - Aide to Secretary

Politics of Saturday, 16 September 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Nana Obiri, special aide to MP Sarah Adwoa Safo, has slammed Theophilus Ansah Larbi, the constituency secretary of the New Patriotic Party in Dome-Kwabenya.



He took a swipe at him for predicting a significant political mistake for the NPP to elect the MP as the parliamentary candidate for the 2024 general elections.



He said the comments made by the secretary were not genuine and he should be ignored.



It’s not shocking to him because the comments don’t represent the constituency.



The party’s secretary warns that filing lawyer Adwoa Safo as their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 election would be a significant political mistake.



Speaking on Nyankonron Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he posited that residents, traders, and other interested individuals in the constituency have rejected Adwoa Safo.



He claimed that should they file her as a candidate, the NPP will lose the seat to the NDC.



Mr. Ansah Larbi said that although they have accepted her apology, she will no longer be filed as the parliamentary candidate.



He described her as disrespectful and unserious.



Adwoa Safo’s prolonged absence from parliament and her duties was actually due to her desire to be appointed deputy majority leader, he stated.



He said, “We have serious priorities we are thinking about. Her apology is not one of the priorities. She wants to be the parliamentary candidate again, so she has rendered an apology. Whenever there is a parliamentary primary, she engages in this strategy. She sometimes cries and goes on her knees to beg, but we’ve had enough of her behavior.



"We will no longer entertain her and her tricks. We have accepted the apology, but we will no longer file her as our parliamentary candidate. If the delegates vote for her, that is fine. But aside from her failure and working on TikTok instead of working in parliament, that is fine. But residents have warned us that they will no longer vote for her.



"They [residents]have warned us that if we file against her, they will vote against her. We do not want to make that mistake and file as a candidate. That is the truth, and we will not kid ourselves over it.”



However, the MP’s aide added that the secretary is “a staunch supporter of Mike Ocquaye Jnr, and so whatever he says is not coming from a genuine place.” Adwoa Safo brings a lot to the table and a lot to the ticket as a candidate.



In the last registration period, she had registered almost 10,000 people in the constituency. Instead of showing your animosity for her, let us concentrate on the matter at hand and deal with it. If you are a competent secretary, you will not be doing this. Her long absence was not on purpose. Adwoa Safo has done well for the party, so why engage in this sort of hatred? Her apology is not overdue. She has been strategic in her return, meeting with the president, his vice president, and other key officials, as well as party members, before her public apology. So her apologies are timely.”