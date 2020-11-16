'Your grudges against Mahama can’t stop NDC’s victory' - Yamoah Ponkoh tells Amidu

Politics of Monday, 16 November 2020

Source: My News GH

Former MCE of of Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh

A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ejisu, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh, has stated that the bad posture of the Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu, towards the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will never give President Akufo-Addo victory in the December 7 general elections.



There appears to be an alleged grudge between John Dramani Mahama and Martin Amidu.



Speaking on Kumasi-based Pure FM Morning Show hosted by Kwame Adinkrah monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Afrifa Yamoah Ponkoh said John Dramani Mahama has been ordained by God to be the next president of Ghana and no man can change the will of God.



“John Dramani Mahama is focused. NDC members and John Dramani Mahama will never waste our time on failure Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu. His stupid attacks on John Dramani Mahama will never stop his chances of winning December 7 general elections,” Yamoah Ponkoh said.



According to him, “Martin Amidu can continue to tell Ghanaians anything about John Dramani Mahama; still, NDC is winning December 7 general elections.”



“All Ghanaians have seen how Special Prosecutor Martin Amidu has failed in the fight against corruption. He is just fighting John Dramani Mahama just to divert attention. Our focus is on how to spread our good message to Ghanaians and we won’t pay attention to Martin Amidu to divert our attention.”



“John Dramani Mahama will be the next president of Ghana after December 7 general elections. He has won the elections already. Ghanaians are determined to vote massively for John Dramani Mahama and NDC. Martin Amidu useless allegations and grudges against John Dramani Mahama will not change the minds of Ghanaians who are crying for change.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.