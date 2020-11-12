Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Your 'goat' comment is an 'insult of the highest order' - Kwamena Duncan rebukes Mahama

play videoKwamena Duncan and John Dramani Mahama

Central Regional Minister, Kwamena Duncan has fired salvoes at former President and NDC Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama over his recent comments about residents in the Eastern Region.



Former President John Dramani Mahama, delivering a speech in the Region, asked the people to change their voting pattern which usually goes in favour of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He is quoted as saying "the NPP believes even if they present a goat with the colours of NPP, the people will still vote for them," according to a Ghanaweb publication.



Mr. Mahama further called on the residents to vote for him and the NDC during the December 7 polls.



Speaking on Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Kwamena Duncan branded John Mahama's comments as an insult to the people of Eastern Region.



He wondered how he (Mahama) wants to lead the country with such character.



''You mean the people are not wise and thoughtful. So, they are so engrossed and engraved in NPP to the extent if they select a nonentity, they will even vote for him. It's an insult of the highest order.''



Kwamena Duncan believed Ghanaians will reward Mahama with an overwhelming defeat in the elections, stressing he doesn't deserve to be re-elected as President.



"We are taking him to the slaughter," he stressed.



In a related development, the NPP Eastern Regional branch says former President John Dramani Mahama must apologize to the residents in the Region.



"Candidate John Dramani Mahama is not an ordinary man. He is a former president. We would have forgiven him if he was a party footsoldier of an executive. But he is a former president and should know better. His comments were unfortunate, tribal, insulting nad must apologize, or on December 7, 2020, we will launch a political protest against him," NPP Regional First Vice Chairman, Alhaji Omar Bodinga demands.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.