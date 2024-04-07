'Your failure to announce a running mate is giving us sleepless nights' – Bawumia told

Politics of Sunday, 7 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has reiterated his calls on the party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to announce his running mate.



He is of the view that the delay is not only creating a rift in the political party but also giving all party members sleepless nights.



To him, Dr. Bawumia should ignore every kind of criticism and announce his running mate just like President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo did during the previous election season.



Touching on factors to consider before selecting a running mate, Dr. Kwaku Appiah said, the party needs a 'marketable' candidate.



“The only person you need is someone who is popular and has changed the lives of others to add more votes to yours, nothing more, nothing less. Democracy is about numbers,” he said.



He also advised Dr. Bawumia to select a 'particular name', (undisclosed), should his choice be centered on candidates from the Ashanti region.



“When you visit social media, marketplaces, churches, when you go to funeral grounds and ask whose name they have been hearing for funeral donations and also ask those around you, it will inform you that 99.9% of people in Ashanti Region are united behind one name.



"Dr. Bawumia, I can boldly tell you that the available research that l am privy to indicates that out of the 16 regional ministers, only 2 are uncomfortable with the popular candidate. Majority MPs, only 5 are uncomfortable; 16 regional chairmen, only 2 are uncomfortable; and 275 constituency chairmen, only 9 are uncomfortable,” he said in a post shared via social media.