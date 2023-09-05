Your desperation for power is unheard of - Salam Mustapha chides Mahama over partisian judiciary comment

Politics of Tuesday, 5 September 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party has called out former president, John Dramani Mahama over what he considers to be an exhibition of hypocrisy by the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress following his criticism of the judiciary.



In a statement published via his social media handles, Salam Mustapha chided John Mahama and the NDC for their penchant for attacking and bastardizing state institutions.



Salam Mustapha outlined instances where John Mahama and the NDC were critical of some state agencies to support his position.



Salam Mustapha charged the former president to be mindful of his actions and recognize his role as someone who once occupied the highest seat of the land.



He slammed the John Mahama for making what he views to be spurious allegatons which come with no evidence.



Read his statement below



SALAM MUSTAPHA WRITES: NDC AND JOHN MAHAMA’S HYPOCRISY OF BASTARDIZING THE COURTS WILL NOT WASH



It is heart-wrenching to see the NDC and John Mahama continue to bastardize state institutions. If it is not a baseless allegation against the Electoral Commission, it is an unreasoned claim against the ruling of the courts. The leader in charge of this deliberate smear on our institutions of trust appears to have taken it to the next level.



John Mahama at a recent meeting with NDC lawyers in an unproved manner, attacked the Judiciary,claiming 80% of Judges have been appointed because of their affiliation to the NPP.



But one wonders what the concerns of the NDC and John Mahama truly are. If not for hypocrisy, why would the NDC and John Mahama cry foul when the likes of Amos Larwey Buertey, Francis Korbieh and George Buadi, all NDCformer members of parliament but appointed as Judges.



It appears the former President seeks to confer special rights on persons who associate with the NDC. What in the world stops anybody allegedly believed to be affiliated to the NPP from becoming a Judge if NDC former MPs have been given such positions?



It is not as though, the NDC’s John Mahama has been able to provide a scintilla of evidence that the supposed Judges are not qualified for their roles.

Is it Mr. Mahama’s point that these supposed NPP-affiliated Judges are incompetent and do not merit such a position? Obviously, that cannot be a valid claim.



To think of it, aren’t they Ghanaians? Don't they have the requisite qualifications to hold such positions.?



If known NDC members like Justin Francisco Kumi can be called to the bench why should another be stopped by just being perceived to be affiliated to the NPP.

This can only be hypocrisy at its peak. It’s my view that this is an organized hypocrisy perpetrated by the NDC. Organized hypocrisy borne out of desperation.



The desperation of the NDC and John Mahamafor power is unheard of.

This has clouded their judgments, to the extent that their comments lack substance, but full of innuendos aimed at destroying publicinstitutions, all for one man’s parochial interest.



It is surprising that former President John Mahama is the one leading this charge. I’m yet to meet a person that this country has benefitted than John Mahama. He has literally enjoyed the perks of majority of the positions that matter in this country. He has been MP, Deputy Minister, Minister, President, and wants to be President again.



Yet he keeps bastardizing the same institutions that guarantee our freedoms as a people.



I wonder what his approach would be towards these institutions, if in the unlikely event, John Mahama becomes president again.



How will he work with these institutions.

SALAM MUSTAPHA

NATIONAL YOUTH ORGANISER, NPP