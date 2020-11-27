General News of Friday, 27 November 2020

Your deliberate propaganda against me won’t work – Amidu to Akufo-Addo

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu

Former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu has described as sloppy propaganda and deliberate distortion of facts, a response by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to his resignation.



According to him, the letter which was written on the president’s directive following his resignation only sought to vilify him and drag his achievements over the past years in mud.



Berating the content of the president’s response in a new letter released, November 27, the Special Prosecutor said no discerning Ghanaian would accept the president’s statement as true and an uncompromising fact.



However, he ought to respond and set the record straight.



Martin Amidu wrote amongst other things that; “A number of introductory falsehoods, public deceptions, and spinning propaganda are manifest from the President’s letter to me personally which need to be debunked as preliminary matters in this response of mine to the President before I address the other issues intended by the President to assassinate my character for simply exposing the true nature of the off-shore Jersey incorporated Agyapa Royalties Limited Transactions in my professional anti-corruption assessment report.”



He further wrote that “the sloppy propaganda consisting of deliberate and knowing falsification of facts contained in your letter written on the directions and instructions of HE the president is so patently banal as to be incapable of convicting reasonable men who can discern factual truth from concocted falsehood except sycophants.”



Adding that; “Like corruption, such lies contain within themselves the seed of their own destruction no matter how long it takes as I have demonstrated above simply the facts and truth on my side.”



Martin Amidu resigned from his position as Ghana’s first Special Prosecutor on November 16, 2020.



In his resignation letter, he cited amongst other things political interference from the president as a reason for his decision.





