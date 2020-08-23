Politics of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Your credibility on Free SHS zero – Akufo-Addo to Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former President John Dramani Mahama

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said former President John Dramani Mahama has no credibility when it comes to issues on the implementation of the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy implementation.



President Akufo-Addo noted during the launch of the 2020 manifesto of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Cape Coast on Saturday, August 22 that the former Ghanaian leader while in office said Free SHS would jeopardize Ghana’s education sector hence did not consider it worth implementing.



However, in opposition, the president continues, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) says the Free SHS policy has come to stay and that if given the opportunity again, he will not cancel it.



He also noted that Mr Mahama struggled to even implement his progressively Free SHS programme.



“Your credibility on this one is zero. Free SHS and Free TVET cannot be entrusted in your hands.”



President Akufo-Addo further stated that the policies implemented by his government have benefited all parts of the country.



“We have succeeded at equitable distribution which means all parts of the country have been touched by our policies and we have delivered value for money,” he said.



Ahead of the elections this year, he assured that the country will be peaceful before, during and after the polls.



“I will do everything [within] my means to ensure the peace of our country in the run-up to the polls of 7 December 2020,” he said.





