Your children will enjoy gov’t scholarships, private sector jobs in the next NDC govt – Mahama to constituency, branch executives

Politics of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured constituency and branch executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that they will benefit from all the opportunities Ghana has to offer if they work hard for the NDC to win power in the 2024 elections.



According to Mr. Mahama, times have changed and NDC executives will no longer be asked to make sacrifices when they also have families to take care of.



Interacting with NDC party delegates and executives at the Ayawaso Central and Ayawaso West Wuogon constituencies, the former Ghanaian leader while soliciting votes to lead the party in the 2024 elections encouraged the executives to work hard for the party to regain power.



Wooing the delegates and executives, Mr. Mahama said “When we come into office, our branch executives and constituency executives, you are also going to benefit from all the opportunities Ghana has to offer."



“If there are scholarships to go and study, your children will also benefit from those scholarships, if we are recruiting into the public service - military, police, fire service, prisons - your children also qualify to be recruited.”



“We’re no longer going to ask you to sacrifice because times have changed, you also have responsibilities, you have husbands, you have wives, you have children and so if we are distributing small loans to women to trade or do small businesses, our women organisers you too we shall include you,” he added.



Talking about strategy, Mr. Mahama told the delegates “We’ll not sleep on 7 December 2024. Our constituency offices are going to be opened, we are going to have hotlines there and we are going to give all of you the numbers. Once you get your results, you call in and give your numbers so that we can enter it into the computer. I want that by 1am- 2am on 8 December, we would have received all our results and we know that NDC has won the national elections.”