Monday, 21 December 2020

Your actions have consequences - Simon Osei Mensah tells Mahama

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has advised former President John Mahama to avoid bringing shame to himself and the nation.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has rejected results of the recently held 2020 election, describing it as flawed and fictitious.



On the other hand, supporters of the party are demonstrating nationwide with some allegedly destroying properties.



Meanwhile, there have been several calls for the biggest opposition party to seek redress, just like Akufo-Addo did in 2012.



However, the NDC say they will not be stampeded into going to court.



Reacting to this on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' the Ashanti Regional Minister urged the former President not to destroy the image he's built over the years.



"Managing yourself when you face defeat is very important; it can either make you great or make you lose your status in society...the way you take your defeat can affect yourself, those around you and your party. The behavior of the former President can tarnish the image of the nation...he should call his people to order and go to court. Apart from the dishonor he is bringing himself, he is also disturbing his party...please he should not acquire a bad name for himself and the nation" he urged



