Young politicians have a lot to learn from Sir John - Nanegbe

Politics of Friday, 4 June 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Communication team member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Koku Mawuli Nanegbe, has advised young politicians to learn from the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie (Sir John).



He said Sir John was a lovely politician who was admired from all political divide.



Nanegbe speaking on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm noted that Sir John was a patient politician who had no issues with his opponents.



He said the late former CEO of the Forestry Commission made the politics in Ghana lively with his wits and humour even in the face of heated debates and disagreements.



Mr Nanegbe said: "He has contributed his quota and harboured no hatred against anyone. That is what life is supposed to be. Despite all the things he said about NDC, he had a very good relationship with his opponents including, Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary of the NDC.”



The funeral of the late former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie commenced on Thursday, June 3, 2021.



The body of Sir John was laid in state at Sakora Wonoo Junior High School, in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti region.



His remains will later be put to rest at the Sakora Wonoo family cemetery.



The Thanksgiving service will take place at Sakora Wonoo Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, June, 5.



