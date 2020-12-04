General News of Friday, 4 December 2020

Young entrepreneurs undergo training

enpact Ghana and Sparkassenstiftung collaborated and organized a successful hackathon for young entrepreneurs in Ghana.



The 3-day hackathon which begun on November 27 and ended on November 30 tackled pressing local problems in the sectors of education, healthcare, and agriculture.



Country Manager for enpact Ghana Ernest Armah speaking after the three days event said:



“54 participants joined us for the 3-day hackathon, where each was taken through group mentoring sessions with expert talks on design thinking, building a brand on the 3Ps framework – purpose, product and persistence, and digital marketing. The hackathon tackled 3 focal areas: agriculture, health and education.



We’re beyond grateful to everyone who took time to join us on the ground and invested their effort and dedication”



Kwang-Yung Jung, Regional Coordinator for Sparkassenstiftung a microfinance institution with its headquarters in Germany, explained why they decided to partner on this which will also help build the Ghanaian economy.



"Our key focus especially here in Ghana is to strengthen the microfinance as a credit mini sector, on the other side we look at the development and to give training and supporting people in organization development. We are trying to support the end beneficials by strengthening the umbrella organization because, in the end, it is always the Ghanaian people we want to help so that they can have a better life, access to finance and the whole economic system can grow".



About enpact



enpact e.V is a global non-profit organization founded in 2013 to empower entrepreneurs, ecosystems, and international cooperation. Through a variety of products and services, enpact supports founders and startups in Europe, Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. The goal is to create a global network of startup ecosystems that facilitates the exchange of ideas, solutions, and support. At present, enpact’s network consists of 1,000+ startups, 300+ mentors and 50+ support organizations in 20+ countries. 5000+ jobs have been created as a result of enpact’s work with startups.

