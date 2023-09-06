You will act out of character if you listen to delegates - Alfred Thompson tells politicians

General News of Wednesday, 6 September 2023

A member of the communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alfred Thompson, has issued a caution to some politicians in the country to desist from wholeheartedly listening to delegates of their parties during internal elections.



Alfred believes that candidates vying for positions through internal party elections are likely to move with the wind or falsehoods when they pay attention to what delegates tell them without finding out their grounds for themselves.



The NPP communicator’s submission is on the premise of Alan Kyerematen’s withdrawal from the flagbearer race of the NPP due to some personal observations.



However, according to Alfred Thompson’s submissions, he suggested that Alan Kyerematen was shocked at the number of votes he polled in the NPP Super Delegates Conference despite all the hype around his presidential candidature.



“As a candidate and I have been a candidate before and I went for elections recently; the regional elections and to tell you the truth, if you listen wholeheartedly to what delegates tell you, you will behave like what exactly has happened. They will tell you all sorts of things just to make you happy and believe that you are going to win and you win convincingly.



“So, when results come this way and you get this vote, you sit back and ask yourself; is it that what the people were saying was true? Oh, they can even tell you that oh, this person has even called me right now. That person has called me that we should just, you know. There are so many things that go on behind closed doors,” he said on TV3 Newday.



Alan Kyerematen was tipped to come out with explosive numbers from the August 26 NPP Super Delegates Conference but polled 95 out of 923 votes cast on the day and placed third.



However, Alan Kyerematen on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, announced his decision to pull out of the November 4 NPP presidential primaries.





