You were rescued by IMF but claim to be on a rescue mission – Gabby to NDC

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading Member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has advised the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to choose a better campaign message rather than the “rescue mission”.



According to him, as a party, it’s imperative that you choose a message which resonates with the electorates.



But he argues that the opposition National Democratic Congress lost it on that.



To him, while the NDC was in power, they could not stand the shocks of the economy and were forced to seek for a bailout from the IMF; an indication that as a party, their message of rescuing the country is contrary to their record.



Gabby who made this known in a tweet said “A campaign message must be believable. Don’t promise to do something voters know you are not capable of doing. You called for external hands to rescue the economy for you when you were in office. Now, you say you are on a “rescue mission” and voters must believe you? Be serious!”.





A campaign message must be believable. Don’t promise to do something voters know you are not capable of doing. You called for external hands to rescue the economy for you when you were in office. Now, you say you are on a “rescue mission” and voters must believe you? Be serious! — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) November 22, 2020

