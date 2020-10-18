General News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

You’ve not worked enough to demand for police protection - Security analyst to MPs

Prof. Kwesi Aning, Security Analyst

Security Analyst Prof. Kwesi Aning says Members of Parliament have to put in more work before their demand for personal security can be valid.



His statement follows the deployment of 800 security personnel to Parliamentarians.



MPs have reignited calls for security personnel following the murder of Mfantseman MP Ekow Quansah-Hayford.



Their calls resulted in the Interior Minister providing each MP with three police personnel.



But commenting on the issue on Newsfile, Prof. Kwesi Aning said MPs, seeking protection for themselves at the detriment of national security, is unfortunate.



“If we listen to the discourse coming from the MPs concerning the provision of security, I don’t think the issue is about what they are not getting.



“The public concern is that providing exclusive security for Parliamentarians within a broader context of insecurity does not help them.”



He also raised concern over the level of seriousness MPs to attach to their work, stating that this has been appalling over time.



According to him, the level of absenteeism portrayed by these MPs in Parliament has also increased, hence the lack of public support.



“Engaging Parliamentarians and encouraging them to take public security as a critical aspect of their work within the general context of insecurities cannot be reduced to transactional love,” he added.

