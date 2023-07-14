You've betrayed Akufo-Addo by accusing Bawumia of running the economy into a ditch - Deputy Defence Minister

General News of Friday, 14 July 2023

The Deputy Minister for Defense, Kofi Amankwa-Manu, has accused some individuals within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of betraying President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo by criticising Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's handling of the economy.



Amankwa-Manu's comments were prompted by Vice President Bawumia's recent statements on his campaign platform, where he said he has his own vision for the country.



However, these statements received public criticism, with some accusing Bawumia of watching the economy crash.



In response, the deputy defence minister defended Bawumia, stating that before the global pandemic, Ghana was on the right track.



He emphasized the need for fair judgment, arguing that those who once praised Bawumia when things were going well should also acknowledge his efforts in difficult times.



“As I indicated earlier until this world was hit by this thing we had never seen before, Ghana was on the right track. I strongly believe that today, those criticizing Bawumia much the same way gave him credit when things were right. But are they giving him credit?



“If they can chastise him this way, this time then they should also give him credit” he said.



Amankwa-Manu further highlighted that the responsibility for the nation's affairs lies with the collective team, rather than placing blame solely on one individual.



“It is a collective, it’s a team who needs to be blamed. I am here as a deputy minister. If something goes wrong in this ministry, it will be very unfair on my part to blame my minister that he is solely responsible for everything that goes wrong. I will never do that; it will amount to betrayal.



“I won’t say they are betraying Bawumia, rather I think they are betraying the party. They are betraying the Akufo-Addo-led government” he added.



