‘You've also failed us’ – Netizens roast Ato Forson over debt restructuring programme announcement post

General News of Sunday, 4 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former Deputy Minister of Finance and legislator for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam constituency, Cassiel Ato Forson has come under intense criticism from social media users after the parliamentarian made a post indicating that the government intends to announce the debt restructuring programme on Monday, December 5, 2022.



In his post, the former deputy minister of finance termed the debt restructuring initiative as ‘dreaded’ and called on Ghanaians to never allow any government in the future to embark on a reckless fiscal behavior that would land the country in debt.



Cassiel Ato Forson’s post on Twitter read, “Folks, I am hearing the announcement of Ghana's dreaded Debt restructuring programme will be made tomorrow! Never again should Ghana allow such reckless fiscal behaviour occasioning a massive debt accumulation over 6yrs! God save us all.”



Reacting to his post, some Twitter users called out the legislator and all parliamentarians for failing Ghanaians. A section of social media users wondered what effect Ato Forson’s tweet was intended to have since the initiative was already announced in the 2023 budget.



Others also expressed their disappointment in parliament for signing off on every loan for the government. The last group believes that both the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) should be blamed squarely for Ghana’s accumulated debt.



Here are some tweets from the aggrieved social media users





Is that all you can do as MP and a ranking member for that matter? — Pius Kusi (@pius_kusi) December 4, 2022

Mr. MP, to be successful in the financial sector or environment, try to avoid excessive partisanship in your utterances and actions. We called IMF in 2016, we are calling them now and we will call them again in the next 5 years. The coin will be flipped soon. — Kofi Komatsu (@wapglobegh) December 4, 2022

The thing is how can we take this burden when we did not contribute to it ? You parliamentarian have failed us for having not been able to prevent with proper laws and mechanisms these abracadabra expenditures and managements that are leading to this chaos — Stev@ (@stevagb) December 4, 2022

But the announcement has already be made in the budget. They have already given the terms out. Your plan wasn’t to inform, your plan was to stoke fears. — kwame kobina Nkrumah (@kobina_awortwe) December 4, 2022

Where were you as a minority, spare us — Owura Kumasi (@Tony_raul900) December 4, 2022

Then stop approving all their loans right from tomorrow. If you guys @ NDC MP’s approve any loan going forward : you become accomplices & conspirators - and we will equally hold you accountable. Blame would be shared 50/50 straight up .. PLS NDC MPS SHOULD NOT DISAPPOINT GH — Ekow Dean (@EkowDean) December 4, 2022

Don’t worry It will be your turn very soon. Wo b3 hu s3 3shie shie s3 pepper ???? ???? ! — MUSIC TOWN (@AJJacobAgyei) December 4, 2022

You have a record as Deputy Finance Minister. And you all used instrument of debt for your recurrent expenditure. Will you be truthful and honest with your audience for once ? — Morning News (@MorningNewsgh) December 4, 2022

These are the ones that who made Ghana's lightning and shining went back since Kwame Nkrumah time and if care is not taken is going to be worse if there voted again OOO. — ck bansagah (@CBansagah) December 4, 2022

EAN/WA