You used your political power for progressive nation building - Ablakwa as he reflects on Atta Mills' death

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has reflected on the life and legacy of the late former president of Ghana, John Evans Atta Mills, describing him as pure.



In an 11-pointer to mark the 11th year since the death of the former president, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa commended Mills for using his power to make Ghana a progressive one.



“It's been exactly 11 years since you left us to be with our Maker on July 24, 2012. The power of your example and the purity of your legacy continues to radiate brighter and brighter each passing day not only in our hearts but featuring prominently in the national discourse about how our exceptional qualities remain the only blueprint for the transformation of the country you loved so greatly.



“Here are my 11 reflections on the power of Prof. John Evans Atta Mills' example and the purity of his legacy as we commemorate 11 years of his transition: Authentic God-fearing leadership; Genuine incorruptibility,” he wrote in a Twitter post.



John Evans Atta Mills was the sitting president of Ghana when he died on June 24, 2012.



My 11 reflections on the power of his example and the purity of his legacy as we commemorate 11 years of the transition of Prof. John Evans Atta Mills.



May all contemporary Ghanaian leaders find the courage and character to emulate his worthy example ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/h6g97smq5y