Atta Mills warned me never to disrespect J.J Rawlings – Koku Anyidoho

Late President Prof John Evans Atta Mills

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta-Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has revealed that the late President John Evans Atta-Mills warned him never to speak against former President Jerry John Rawlings.



According to him, many, have misconstrued his nickname ‘The Bull’ to mean he is an uncouth and loud person, who can be used for their own selfish purposes but that is far from the truth.



Sharing the memory with listeners of the Happy Morning Show hosted on Happy 98.9 FM by Samuel Eshun, he noted that in his position as the Head of Communications at the Presidency during the tenure of the late President Atta-Mills, he was approached by someone from the party to attack former President Rawlings verbally.



Koku noted that because of the father and son relationship he had with the late president, he informed him about the incident and this is the advice he received. “When I went to the president and told him so and so person says I should go after Rawlings, the President exclaimed, herh!! Koku, sit down. And he said, Koku, never, never, never insult Rawlings in your life.”



He motioned that the late president repeated his advice and warned him never to insult Rawlings as the person who made the request of him (Koku) was trying to trap and destroy his political career.



To Koku, the advice he received from the late President Atta-Mills was a prophecy from a father to a son and “after his death, I was approached by the office of former President Rawlings.”



The Former Spokesperson for the Presidency (2009-2012) who has now grown close to former President Rawlings has shared the story with him. “When the approach came and I got close to former President Rawlings, I actually told him this story and what the late President Mills said to me.”





