You take consultation fee but want to be president - Apostle Okoh-Agyemang mocks Kyiriabosom

Founder of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrews

Apostle Okoh Agyemang, the founder of the Living Yahweh 7th Sabbath Assemblies, has mocked his colleague man of God Osofo Kyiriabosom who is originally known as Reverend Christian Andrews.



The man of God slammed the reverend who came third in the 2020 presidential election saying he does not deserve to be president because he has no credibility.



According to him, Osofo Kyiriabosom lacks what it takes to be president of the republic.



In his view, a man of God who charges exorbitant consultation fees cannot be a president to offer freebies as he told Ghanaians before the elections.



Apostle Okoh Agyemang stated that the project by Kyiriabosom where he was destroying shrines and ‘abosoms’ was not genuine because he was only making money out of it.



He claims it was these gods that pushed the man of God to go into the election and waste money.



He further mocked him saying he is now back to his church to make more money out of his church members.



“How can you give Ghanaians free petrol when are charging a consultation fee? He claimed God revealed to him to come and deliver Ghana and so if he could not win, who lied to Ghanaians? He is a fake prophet and not from God.”





