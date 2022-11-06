You symbolise failure: Protesters tell Akufo-Addo to 'fly out on a luxury jet into exile'

General News of Sunday, 6 November 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Some Ghanaians have hit the streets on Saturday, 5 November 2022 to demand the resignation of President Nana Akufo-Addo.



The 'Kumepreko reloaded' demonstrators converged on Kwame Nkrumah Circle where the march started and proceeded through some major streets of the national capital amidst chants of anti-Akufo-Addo slogans.



Some of the placards they held read 'impeach the president', 'boo the president', 'we voted for service not opulence', 'greedy bofrot', 'cedi devaluation = Agyapa deal', 'fly out on a luxury jet, as usual, and never return; go into exile', 'enough of the lies and deception', among others.



The demonstration is organised by private legal practitioner Martin Kpebu.



It comes as Ghana goes through a biting economic crisis which the president recently admitted to in his national address to the nation on Sunday, 30 October 2022.



