You shared your vision from a venue Mills-Mahama transformed - Fifi Kwetey mocks Bawumia

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has taken a swipe at Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, following his recent speech at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) on February 7, 2024.



Fifi Kwetey's criticism follows Bawumia's choice of venue for his lecture, which was the ultra modern auditorium at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



According to the NDC scribe, the auditorium where the NPP flagbearer delivered his speech was transformed under the tenure of former President John Dramani Mahama.



This to him, signifies a visionary leader and team.



In a statement responding to Bawumia, Kwetey stated that the former Institute of Professional Studies (IPS), now UPSA underwent improvements during the Atta Mills and John Mahama presidencies under the leadership of Professor Joshua Alabi, then then Vice chancellor of the University.



“A few days ago, the flagbearer of the failed New Patriotic Party, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia outdoored what he described as the next chapter at the auditorium of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, UPSA.



“Entering the campus of the UPSA for his speech, I hope the NPP flagbearer recognized and appreciated the solid transformation IPS, now UPSA underwent under the visionary NDC government of President Mills and President Mahama and with the leadership of Professor Joshua Alabi, then Vice chancellor of the University.



"This is the true meaning of 'we have the men and women of substance.' Not the NPP kind,” he stated.



According to Fifi Kwetey, it was the same auditorium, the flagbearer of the NDC, John Mahama delivered his ground-breaking speech on ‘Building the Ghana We Want’.



To him, while Mahama delivered his vision to the country, the NPP flagbearer stayed back to copy the policies delivered that day and used them as his policies in the #BawumiaSpeaks lecture.



“In that very auditorium of the UPSA, the credible, visionary, experienced, incorruptible, nation builder John Dramani Mahama delivered his ground-breaking speech on ―Building the Ghana We Want about seventeen (17) months ago in October 2022. That epochal address was a sequel to Mr. Mahama’s alternative policies-laden ― Ghana at Crossroads speech in May 2022.



“This means twenty-one (21) months ago whilst Mahama was espousing alternative policies in the hope that the government will listen to bring relief to suffering Ghanaians, Bawumia and his NPP so-called solid Economic Management Team were busy destroying Ghana’s economy, impoverishing Ghanaians and sinking many Ghanaians into great suffering.



"You may recall Mahama’s promise to abolish the e-Levy in May 2022 against the resistance and stubborn impedance from the NPP government and legislators," he stressed.



Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), delivered a speech dubbed: ‘Ghana's Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions for the Future,’ where he presented some of his vision for Ghana should he be elected president come 2025.



The hours-long lecture featured majorly an account of the work of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government over the last seven years and his personal vision for various sectors of the Ghanaian economy if he is elected president.



