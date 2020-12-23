Politics of Wednesday, 23 December 2020

Source: My News GH

You sent hired thugs to kill me - NPP Vice-chair replies DCE

Effiduase-Asokore DCE, Mary Boatemaa Marfo

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Effiduase-Asokore Constituency First Vice-Chairperson, Yeboah Karikari John has hit back at the District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, Mary Boatemaa Marfo for allegedly sending hired thugs to kill him.



In response to allegations, he masterminded a raid in her office by some aggrieved youth of the party, the NPP executive disclosed that he is the victim rather.



“He in connivance with some persons sent thugs to kill me on voting day but I was saved by a combined team of armed police and military personnel. I have since reported the matter to the police who are investigating it. One of those contracted to do the hatchet job leaked the information so I fled with my family that night only to return and see my room in a messy state,” he revealed.



The DCE had told a Kumasi-based radio station monitored by MyNewsGh.com that supporters of the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Constituency Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie were responsible for the attack.



“The boys who came to destroy my office are the MP’s boy. One Karikari who is MP’s right-hand man called me and threatened my life for no reason. I have decided to keep mute on the matter because of its political nature but the way things are going, I think I speak up now,” the DCE alleged on a local station monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



The DCE explained the youth under the influence of the MP, Hon. Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie had accused her of what they described as ‘sabotaging the President’ prior to the December 7, 2020, polls.



“I have no malicious thing against my MP but he constantly accused of a crime I have not committed. Anytime he is given the opportunity to speak, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie will incite his boys against me,” Hon. Mary Boatemaa Marfo bemoaned.



But the First Vice-Chairman insisted that the DCE worked against the party prior and during the 2020 polls and even went further to cause trouble for the party executives because they disagreed with her stance.



“She sponsored the independent candidate and was working closely with his boys at the various polling stations. As executives, our interest was to win the seat for the NPP but that was not in any interest of the DCE who pursued her personal interest way above that of the party,” he stressed.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.