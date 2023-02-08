You run us into a ditch, how are you going to help us? – Randy Abbey fumes at Ofori-Atta

General News of Wednesday, 8 February 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Randy Abbey, host of Good Morning Ghana programme on Metro TV has questioned the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta’s recent use of a terminology ‘help me, let me help you.’
The minister used the phrase whiles meeting with picketing bondholders at the premises of the Ministry of Finance earlier this week.
The group, made up of pensioners, demanded that government exempts them totally from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) which subscription was supposed to end on February 7 but has been extended to February 10.
Randy Abbey is of the view that Ofori-Atta does not have the gravitas to make such a comment because of his role in the economic mess that the country is facing.
“I am an individual bondholder, you as government have run us into this ditch. You are putting your hand into my pocket to take my savings and you are telling me that I should help you for you to help me, how are you going to help me?” he quizzed on the show, February 6, 2023.
In defense of the minister, a New Patriotic Party lawmaker, Sylvester Tetteh said, the import of the statement was that “we own this country together, whatever you own today rightfully so, you are called upon to voluntarily surrender it so that we can have stability.”
Randy Abbey cut in explaining that he understood the statement but he was infuriated when he heard it from Ofori-Atta.
“I understand the ‘help me to help you’ statement but help me in what sense? You run me into a ditch, you say you are going to help me, help me how?” he questioned.
