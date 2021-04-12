You’re the lifeblood of our party – Dr Boako energises NPP Supporters Association in Ahafo

Politics of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Daily Mail

The Technical Advisor and spokesperson to the Vice-President, Dr Gideon Boako, has admonished party supporters and grassroots to remain resolute and forge ahead in unity as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo continues to deliver his mandate to the people.



According to him, they are critical in the party’s success in past and future elections urging them to continue to lend the needed support required of them to ensure that the NPP government efficiently delivers on its mandate to Ghanaians.



He has appealed to party supporters and grassroots to unite and eschew hatred, divisiveness and self-destruction as the party targets breaking the eight-year cycle in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking to the party’s base at Duayaw-Nkwanta with the leadership of “NPP Grassroots Supporters Association in the Ahafo region” as part of the agenda of the Association to rekindle the spirit of volunteerism in the party and to thank him for his contributions in the 2020 polls, he disclosed that each and every one of them also played a critical role.



“You are the kingmakers and we appreciate every single contribution you made during the 2020 elections. Though the NPP has won the poll, we must be united, eschew hatred, divisiveness and work towards making the party bigger, better and a force to reckon with in 2024”, he urged.



Dr Boako, a native of Bomaa in the Tano North Constituency, averred that the New Patriotic Party performed creditably in its first term and the grassroots must hold the core in order for the President to deliver his mandate as the party gears towards the next elections.



Over the years, he has been of enormous support to the various political actors in Tano North Constituency and across the Ahafo region and therefore pledged his unflinching support to the Association.



The Regional Coordinator for the Association in the Ahafo region, Mr Paul Duah called on the leadership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to appreciate the work of the grassroot supporters and show appreciation for the work that they do to support the party.



He added that the party must approach grassroots engagement, not merely as an attempt to appease the grassroots, but rather a sustained strategy for the long-term success of the party.



This, he said, is the surest way of energizing the support base of the party as a way of ensuring a smooth ride ahead of the 2024 elections.