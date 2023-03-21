‘You’re on your knees begging for help but you're still arrogant’ – Fifi Kwetey slams Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 21 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fifi Kwetey, has slammed President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for refusing to listen to advice on how to get the country out of the current economic turmoil.



According to him, the President is arrogantly refusing to listen to advice on how to reduce the expenditure of his government, but he is going around the globe begging the debtors of Ghana for debt cancellation.



He added that Akufo-Addo has particularly become tone-deaf on the matter of him cutting down the size of the government, which is a key solution to the current difficulties in the country, myjoyonline.com reports.



“Stop the arrogance relating, for example, about the refusal to cut down your government, because that is a solution. Do something about the size of your government. The fact that we even have a situation where with all this crisis, with the country suffering haircuts, the President and his government do not want to have what we call a government haircut is a tragedy because that’s what you want to do.





“That’s what, for example, the German ambassador will tell you, that you are coming to us pleading for us to help you be able to have debt forgiveness. But you are keeping the size of government that in our countries that you expect our taxpayers’ money to be used to help you, we do not keep. Then the president arrogantly tells them that they should not meddle in Ghana’s issue, a beggar with a choice.



“You’re on your knees begging for help and you still have the arrogance to be able to speak the way you do. Show some humility, go on your knees and show that you’re really in trouble and ask for help and stop showing the arrogance that you’re showing. So that’s an area that the President and his government should be able to do something. Do something about the size of your government,” he said.



The NDC general secretary said that the members of Parliament of the party, the minority caucus, will continue to oppose the approval of the five ministerial nominees who were recently appointed by the president till Akufo-Addo begins to listen to advice.



He added that the party trusts its parliamentarians to force the president to cut down the size of his government by opposing all his ministry nominees in the interest of the country.



Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:







You can also watch this episode of People & Places here:







IB/OGB