General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

Source: rainbownradioonline.com

You’re not doing what Akufo-Addo did in 2012 - Mame Yaa Aboagye replies Mahama

Flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama

Deputy Communications Director of the NPP, Mame Yaa Aboagye has lashed out at the Flagbearer of the opposition NDC for saying he seeks what President Akufo-Addo sought to challenge the results of the 2012 elections.



According to her, President Akufo-Addo, in his 2012 petition, did not ask his supporters to create chaos on the street.



The Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress(NDC), John Dramani Mahama has said he shares a common interest with his opponent in resorting to the court to challenge the results of an election.



He claimed he has the same belief in seeking justice at the court just as his opponent [Akufo-Addo] did while he sought to challenge the results of the 2012 elections.



“Some people have asked me what I hope to gain by challenging the results of this election. Let me tell you! I want perhaps the very same thing that my opponent wanted when in 2012 he challenged the results of that election...”, he said.



Reacting to the issue, Mame Yaa wondered if truly Mr. Mahama is indeed seeking justice saying "you are not doing exactly what President Akufo-Addo did in 2012 because he did not ask NPP supporters to go on the street to create chaos and destroy public properties but rather used the right channels to seek redress for his supporters.



She quizzed; "where is your integrity when you asked your supporters not to go home but go on the streets and burn tyres?”



“Between you and President Akufo-Addo, there is a clear difference”, she exclaimed.



She also called on the leadership of the NDC to be open and truthful to their supporters that they lost the 2020 elections to avoid another disappointment.



"The NDC is very much aware that they lost the 2020 election but because of shame, they have to use some defense mechanism and strategies to convince their members that the elections were a fraud.



“Yet they declare candidate Mahama in their press conference as a winner per their internal collation and rubbished EC's declaring President Akufo-Addo as President-Elect was a stolen verdict. Today you petition the Supreme Court asking for a re-run of the same election you said you've won. How can someone you believe had won be seeking for a re-run? I leave this for NDC supporters to think about it...Your leaders are just deceiving you for their own selfish interest.”



“We believe President Akufo-Addo won the 2020 election on merit based on his good works," she further averred.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.