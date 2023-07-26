You’re clueless, unprepared – PAC tells UG vice chancellor

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo and other officials of the school found themselves wanting before the Public Accounts Committee(PAC) as they were unable to adequately answer several questions on alleged infractions.



The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) found UG officials unprepared and advised that the University prepares adequately the next time it makes an appearance.



The PAC has said it may recommend the prosecution of some officials of the University and NDK Financial Services over a GH¢1.2 million investment fund which they have not recouped despite repeated PAC orders.



The University was unable to defend its actions.



The Office of Research Innovation and Development (ORID), UG, Legon, which made the investment, has had its GH¢1,234,767.59 locked up with NDK Financial Services, with no hope of recouping, since 2019.



The UG, Legon, has redeemed a paltry GH¢100,000.00 from the total funds of GH¢1,334,767.59, as of March 17, 2020, leaving GH¢1,234,767.59, though the due date was October 15, 2019.