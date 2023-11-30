‘You're an apology to womanhood’– Adomako Baafi slams Ada MP for calling NPP administration useless

General News of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Yaw Adomako Baafi, a former Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has criticized Deputy Minority Whip Comfort Doeyoe Cudjoe Ghansah, for attacking the NPP government.



Comfort Doeyoe Cudjoe Ghansah who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Ada accused the NPP administration of "useless spending" and an inability to account for public funds.



Ghansah, who has been advocating for tax-free sanitary pads, expressed her dissatisfaction with the government's financial management.



She asserted that eliminating wasteful expenditure could pave the way for initiatives such as free sanitary products.



“Ghana, if we can stop this useless spending as a country, we will be able to achieve free sanitary products. But for us, we are not correct that is why we are misusing our finances, especially this particular government, they are not correct and good because if you check the money that has passed through their hands but cannot even be accounted for, it is worrying, what do they use the money for?” the MP said.



However, Adomako Baafi speaking in an interview on Okay FM, on November 28, 2023, responded to Ghansah's comments, asserting that her statements were a "disgrace to womanhood."



He argued that, as a woman, Ghansah should have communicated her concerns more thoughtfully and responsibly.



Baafi emphasized that her words had diminished the respect traditionally afforded to women in public discourse.



The former NPP Communications Director also took the opportunity to highlight several developmental projects undertaken by the NPP government.



Baafi listed achievements such as the implementation of Free Senior High School (SHS) education, the Ghana card initiative, and Agenda 111, emphasizing that these projects have benefited Ghanaians.



"I am very much ashamed because, as the elders say, when things get difficult, we seek advice from women, and a grown-up woman like this talks this way? When men get angry, women mostly talk with sense to them. She is an apology to womanhood because if she can open her mouth and utter such words, then it means that she has brought disgrace to womanhood.



“I don’t know where she slept because her words were not even consistent, she was just contradicting herself…she also said that the NPP government is not reasonable and I want to let her know that unreasonable government is those that…



“Ghanaians have benefited from free SHS, Ghana card agenda 111, and other developmental projects if she doesn’t know she should ask,” he said.







