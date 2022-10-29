You’re a bad leader if you fail to protect Ghana’s resources - Okyenhene

General News of Saturday, 29 October 2022

The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin II, has said that leaders who fail to protect Ghana's lands and other resources are irresponsible.



According to him, every good leader must protect the resources entrusted to him/her by the state.



The Okyenhene, who was speaking at an event by the Anglican Church in Kibi in the Eastern Region, therefore, bemoaned the failure of political authorities to stop the destruction of lands and water bodies by the menace of illegal small-scale minoring galamsey.



“The other day Nana Addo (Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo) came to the National House (of Chief) and he asked what people were doing with excavators at the Atiwa Forest. What are you going to do with an excavator in the Atiwa Forest?



“There is no construction of road or building over there, what are you going to use the excavator for? The truth is that the people who do these things don’t have the money to buy excavators. They have no money.



“So, you the leaders who are doing this should stop. You have to stop this because if you love Ghana, you will not destroy its properties (resources). A leader, whose properties of the state have been entrusted to, who fails to add more but rather destroys the ones his predecessor left with him is a bad leader,” he said in Twi.



