You'll not stay in office forever; beware of what you do - Edudzi Tamakloe warns Dame

A private legal practitioner and member of the National Democratic Congress communication team, Godwin Edudzi Tamakloe has sent a strong warning to Attorney General, Godfred Dame.



The lawyer believes that nobody holds a position forever so one should be mindful of the things they indulge in while in office.



Edudzi Tamakloe added that even though Godfred Dame's position as Attorney General allows and permits him to do certain things, he will not be there forever.



Edudzi's reaction comes on the back of Godfred Dame's strong stance on prosecuting Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson for perjury.



"You are occupying a public office, the perks which allow a police and soldier. Now, police and a soldier; the soldier is in plain cloth. If you no longer hold that office, where would you be? When he is no longer holding that office, will he write to the Chief of Defence Staff that I need soldiers to protect me?" he quizzed.



Edudzi added that nobody is above the law, and just as Godfred Dame is stern about prosecuting Gyakye Quayson, everybody and anybody at all can be accused of something to be tried for.



"Ah, this world, anybody can be an accused person oo. Oh, this world, the most powerful country on earth, the United States of America; its former president is where? Is facing criminal charges.



"What does it tell you? Everybody can be an accused person," he said on 3FM Sunrise.



The Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame has described recent commentaries regarding high-profile criminal cases pending in court as one that “transgresses permissible limits of free speech,” and unduly interferes with the work of State Prosecutors.



With specific reference to the cases of Republic vs. James Gyakye-Quayson, Republic vs. Dr. Stephen Opuni & 2 Others, and Republic vs. Cassiel Ato Forson and two others, the A-G said the public is cautioned against unwarranted utterances that prejudice the matters.



High-profile personalities including the Dormaahene and President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II, have appealed to President Akufo-Addo to intervene in the prosecution of the Member of Parliament for Assin North James Gyakye Quayson following his victory in the by-election.



The MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson is accused of allegedly failing to renounce his dual citizenship status before filing to contest the 2020 Parliamentary election.





