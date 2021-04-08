You’ll get justice - Government tells the family of murdered 10-year-old boy

General News of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Central Regional Minister Mrs. Jestina Marigold Assan has assured the family of the 10-year-old boy who was allegedly murdered by two teenagers Felix Nyarko and Nicholas Kini, at Great Lamptey Mills a suburb of Kasoa, of justice.



According to the minister, the unfortunate incident is tarnishing the image of Kasoa and Ghana as a whole hence the need to push the judicial system to work on the case immediately for justice to prevail.



She said this when she went to commiserate with the bereaved family today, Wednesday, April 7, 2021.



She used the opportunity to console the family and assured them of the government’s support.



She was accompanied by the Central Regional Police Commander DCOP Habiba and the Metropolitan Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, Mr. Michael Mensah.



“On behalf of President Akufo-Addo, Gender Minister lawyer Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Central Region, and the MP, Hawa Koomson, I am assuring you (family) that you will get the justice you seek for. I would also commend the regional police command for their investigation so far. The President is disturbed by the story and I can assure you that he is solidly behind you in your search for justice. This should never happen again. I would like to extend our condolence to the family. This is painful and should not occur again,” she said.



The spokesperson of the family, Sammed Alalihu who spoke on behalf of the family requested for the body of the late Ishmael for burial as Islamic rites demands.



He described the incident as double jeopardy for the family.



He said the family was devastated because they have lost a son and also going through an agonizing situation in receiving the body for burial.



The Minister assured them the body would be released to the family tomorrow, Thursday, April 8, 2021, for burial.



On his part, the Municipal Chief Executive for Michael Mensah criticized the media over wrongful reportage.



He said the incident occurred at the Ga South municipal, which is under the Greater Accra region but the media has misinformed the public which is tarnishing the image of Kasoa and making the work of the Kasoa police very difficult.



The incident he lamented is painful but the media should not misreport when such issues occur.



He said when a crime is committed, and the area involved is misreported, it arrests the persons involved difficult.



He stressed the area where the incident occurred is not under the jurisdiction of Awutu Senya West but they came to the family on compassionate grounds.



The Awutu Ofankor District Court on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, remanded the two teenagers who allegedly killed a 10-year-old into police custody.



The suspects, Felix Nyarko, 16, and Nicholas Kiki, 18, are alleged to have gruesomely murdered Ishmaelto useof using his body parts for rituals.



They claimed to have been instructed by a ritualist to bring the body parts and Ghc5,000 so he could make them rich instantly.



On April 3, the suspects were apprehended after residents of Kasoa Lamptey notified the Police of the murder incident.



According to the residents, the two admitted that they killed Ishmael Mensah by hitting a club against his neck.







