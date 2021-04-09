You are here: HomeNews2021 04 09Article 1227613

Politics of Friday, 9 April 2021

Disclaimer

Source: Peace FM

You'll be wasting your time if you decide to contest Mahama - Lawyer tells likely candidates in NDC

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Former President John Dramani Mahama play videoFormer President John Dramani Mahama

Prospective candidates who intend to contest for the flagbearership position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2024 have been asked to have a rethink.

Lawyer Stephen Kingsley Bennieh, a member of the Communication team of the NDC contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's the Platform programme said it will be a 'waste of time' for anyone to contest since former President John Mahama is the only one who will lead the party in 2024.

"If Mahama decides to contest again in 2024, anybody who comes will be wasting their time; he's not going to go unopposed but if you pick a form you will be worrying yourself..." he pointed out.

Listen to him in the video below:

Join our Newsletter