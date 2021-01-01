General News of Friday, 1 January 2021

You'll be fruitful in 2021 - Mensa Otabil to Ghanaians

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the General Overseer of the International Central Gospel Church has declared 2021 as a ‘fruitful year’ for Ghanaians.



During a sermon at the Crossover service on December 31, 2020 Mensa Otabil said that despite the hardship of 2020, the new year will be a successful one for Ghanaians.



He observed that the impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be greatly felt this year but that will not stop believers from having a successful year.



He charged Ghanaians to be hardworking and trust God to come through for them.



“Anyone who lived through 2020 is stepping out of one of the most devastating years of our modern life. The effect will continue this year and many years because of the harm that has already been done. But we don’t know what 2021 may unload but as for us we’ll be fruitful. Covid may still be around and wreaking havoc but we will be fruitful. Though we don’t have the resources, we will be fruitful”, he said.



Mensa Otabil said that no matter the attempts to stifle the progress of believers, God will protect them and make them successful in 2021.



“We will be fruitful at every level. As for you, you will fruitful in 2021. You’ll walk like Noah and God will reward your work. God will protect your fruits and prevent the birds from eating your fruits. There will be tough times in 2021 but as for you, you will be fruitful.” He concluded.





