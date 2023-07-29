You lack credibility if you run as independent candidate - Kofi Tonto to NPP Presidential aspirants

Politics of Saturday, 29 July 2023

Source: peacefmonline.com

Kofi Tonto, a government Spokesperson and staunch member of the New Patriotic Party, has supported the decision for all the presidential aspirants of the party to sign an undertaking not to run as independent candidate after their primary to elect a flagbearer.



The NPP leadership has cautioned the aspirants against defecting from the party to contest on the ticket of another political party or run as independent in next year's Presidential elections.



The aspirants are to agree to this directive and pledge their unflinching allegiance to the NPP and commit themselves to support whoever emerges victor at the end of the primary.



"The party wishes to reiterate that any Aspiring Presidential Candidate who flouts any of the above guidelines and modalities or conducts himself in a manner that brings the Party's name into disrepute shall be deemed to be in breach of the Party Constitution and will, accordingly, be sanctioned, including being disqualified from contesting in the Primaries," a statement signed by the NPP General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong read.



Kofi Tonto, speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, advised the aspirants to heed the directive by the party stressing no one who loves the NPP will attempt running as independent candidate.



To him, "the moment you make up your mind to form your own party or run as independent, you are dividing the front of the party".



He noted that any aspirant who flouts the order lacks credibility.



"If you lose and form your own party, then you don't love NPP. It means you deserve the defeat. You are not credible," he asserted.



