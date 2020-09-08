Politics of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Peace FM

You inherited your own bad economy - Buaben Asamoa tells Mahama

Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party, Yaw Buaben Asamoa

Communications Director for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa has ridiculed the 2020 manifesto of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The NDC launched its manifesto dubbed the "People’s Manifesto" on Monday, September 8 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).



The party's Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama at the manifesto launch made some promises to the people of Ghana.



He promised the next NDC administration will see to the creation of jobs and enhance the nation's infrastructure development through its $10 billion 'Big Push' agenda.



"The US 10 billion accelerated infrastructural plan dubbed the 'Big Push' will create jobs for the multitude of our people. We'll provide infrastructure for accelerated development and will fix the economy as we unite against poverty, create sustainable jobs under our 'Adwuma Pa' programme, promote good governance, integrity, anti-corruption, transparency and accountability and deepen the international relations amongst our sister nations."



He described the NDC manifesto as a "social contract with the people of Ghana and we'll create a bright future for Ghana and for every Ghanaian. Our priorities are to build a sustainable society with opportunities for all, to promote human development, to continue to prioritize healthcare, quality education and skills training for progress and prosperity."



He also stated that, when he comes back to government, he will return all the excavators that were seized by the government from illegal small scale miners and reported missing back to their owners.



"We will track down and take the excavators that are missing; we will return them to the rightful owners", he said.



He also described the governance of President Nana Akufo-Addo as poor and appealed to Ghanaians to vote out the government during the December 7 elections.



But discussing the NDC manifesto on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', Yaw Buaben Asamoa purported that the former President John Mahama told the gathering at the launch that "he inherited a bad economy".



Yaw Buaben therefore asked who did he inherit the bad economy from because before the inception of the Akufo-Addo administration, it was him (Mahama) as Vice President and subsequently becoming President under the Fourth Republic of Ghana.



"He says he inherited a bad economy and I'm asking from who? He said when he became President, he inherited a bad economy meaning he created the bad economy...He didn't inheriting it from President Kufour but himself. He was the Vice President, Head of the economic management team."



He further reminded Ghanaians of the poor governance of the previous Mahama government and advised them to weigh his track record against President Akufo-Addo's to make the right choice in the elections.













