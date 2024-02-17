You have one week to apologize for insulting Bawumia - Atubiga to Fifi Kwetey

General News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has been given a deadline to apologize for raining insults on the Vice President of Ghana.



Kwetey, while addressing a gathering in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale during the Building Ghana Tour by NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, reportedly used some unsavoury words to describe Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



He asked the people of the North not to vote for Bawumia because he does not represent the image of the North and that he was a disgrace for the many unfulfilled promises and “lies”.



This did not seem to sit well with dismissed NDC member, Stephen Atubiga, who believes that regardless of the political colour, it wasn’t right for Fifi Kwetey to insult the Vice President, who is one of the torchbearers for Northerners in politics.



Atubiga has, therefore, given Fifi Kwetey one week to apologize for the insults, or he will ensure that he is barred from the Northern Region.



“Fifi Kwetey has one week to apologize to Dr Bawumia for the unsavoury words he used against him. This is uncalled for and uncouth.



"We as Northerners, have suffered to get here in Ghanaian politics and therefore we do not take lightly the insults on Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,” he said on Accra-based Metro TV.