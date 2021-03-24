You have an enslaved brain – Social Media users go hard on Angel Carbonu

General News of Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

"I don't even know why the Rastafarians don't have their own schools, because they've been in this country [Ghana] for a very long time.’



The above and other commentaries run by the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers, Angel Carbonu, has enraged some social media users who are using the platform to express their disagreement with his position on the matter.



Angel Carbonu, has since the issue emerged adopted an entrenched position, agreeing with the management of Achimota over their decision to deny the students access to education.



Angel Carbonu’s position on the matter is not the only cause of vile attacks on social media but also the justification for his stance.



Some of his comments have been described as ludicrous and laughable by social media users.



In one instance, Angel Carbonu reasoned that accepting the Rastafarian faith in High Schools could create chaos in the schools.



“If the African traditionalist comes to school, brings white stones and wants to be putting Akpeteshie on it by way of religion and you have to agree, and someone else says by my religion I cannot wear shoes so I have to come barefooted and you have to agree, and another person comes with raffia and you have to agree, at the end of the day, you will have a chaotic environment not suitable for teaching and learning. That is why you have to sacrifice some aspect of the religious inclination to the general rules of the school that is conformed to by everybody,” he said.



This argument of his has been widely condemned with some users questioning his credentials as a man paid to impart knowledge.



He has for the past twenty-four hours been trending on Twitter with all sorts of shots being fired in his direction.



Below are some tweets





Angel carbonu is an enslaved brain. He talks shit. Am surprised he claims to be an educationist. I have seen pictures of all great scientists with bushy hairs and beards. Today we're all benefitting from their brains. — Lollii (@Lollii50457747) March 23, 2021

Carbonu's problem is that the dreadlock student's situation is on social media and the parents didn't come 'see' school authorities 'begging'. Such a person not fit for purpose. #PMExpress — Kwasi Gyau (@KwasiGyau2) March 23, 2021

What the NAGRAT Prez(Angel Carbonu) said is below belt. I now understand why teachers are struggling in this country????. Such a blind president — Kwesi Arhin (@Kwes_arhin) March 23, 2021

The BIGGEST FOOL in Ghana 2021 award goes to Angel Carbonu — Albert Addai-Sarfo (@Yaw380) March 23, 2021

Angel Carbonu (NAGRAT President) needs education on discipline himself! #pmexpress — Kwasi Gyau (@KwasiGyau2) March 23, 2021

Angel Carbonu should stop talking. Too much intolerance and ignorance from people who're tasked to sharp the next generation. https://t.co/WnAQbuWNBZ — KOFI Twum-Barima (@TwumBarima_) March 23, 2021

Look, I've been siding with Carbonu for a long time when it comes to teachers matters but this one paaa di3, it is not not not. Ah, what's this?? https://t.co/EjwJs7R03q — Mrs. Val (@VigvalArhin) March 23, 2021

In all of this, it’s the young man that I feel sorry for.



GES, Achimota School & NAGRAT etc. appear more concerned about who’s right and wrong.



Think about the poor innocent boy caught up in all of this. His picture is all over the place.



How is he feeling? Do you care? — n.a (@thenanaaba) March 23, 2021

NAGRAT President Angel Carbonu should change his name to Devil Carbonu Asap cos he's argument is so so devilish and senseless !!! — ???????????????????????????? ???? ???????????????????? (@_Stephen_Drake) March 23, 2021

so Angel carbonu was silent about the text books discriminating ewes but was in a hurry to jump into the Rasta issues, when will you leaders of nagrat address the condition service of your members. I'm so disappointed in this country called Ghana. Everything about Ghana is a — Kwame the Afrikan???? (@kells_sarfo) March 23, 2021

Angel Carbonu is not saying anything o....all I'm hearing is rules rules rules. Has he answered any question like properly? #PMExpress — kelly ????️‍???? (@iamkellyakofa) March 23, 2021

I'm throwing all the respect I had for Angel Carbonu into the nearest dustbin...at this age, you have an opinion that is infantile, immature and very racist. Damn!!! — BiG FeLlA® (@AlhajiKudi) March 23, 2021