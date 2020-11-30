Politics of Monday, 30 November 2020

You have 21 days as a citizen to petition election outcome – Dr Bamba

Senior Lecturer, at the University of Ghana School of Law, Dr Abdul Baasit Aziz Bamba has said that a citizen has 21 days to petition election outcome after the declaration of the result.



Failure to do that in the 21 days will mean you “lose the opportunity forever.”



He added that as soon as the copy of the case is handed over to the respondent, they also have within 15 days to bring their response.



Speaking to Joy News’ Samson Lardy Anyenini on ‘The Law’ Sunday, Dr Bamba said, “the 21 days is fixed, and nobody can change it.”



He also said we should not rush the petitioners going to court because sometimes they have a case but after reflection, they realize it doesn’t have merit.



Supreme Court Judge, Justice Jones Dotse, has said that the apex court of the land is ready to deal with any presidential petition that may arise after the 2020 elections within 42 days.



The Chairperson of the Election Manual Review Committee said any suit challenging a presidential election will only be allowed from contestants in the election and only against the winner and the Electoral Commission.



“There’s a nice write-up on the manual which indicates that the Supreme Court is proposing that should there be any dispute, it will not go beyond 42 days,” he stated.

