You don't understand the rules of the NPP - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu stings Boakye Antwi

General News of Sunday, 14 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the leader of the majority caucus in Parliament has averred that Eugene Boakye Antwi, the Member of Parliament for the Subin constituency spoke from a position of ignorance when he claimed that he (Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) flouted the rules of the party with his declaration of support for Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia as the flagbearer of the party in the 2024 elections.



Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu in Fox FM interview protested that the claim by Boakye-Antwi is without merit and that none of the party’s rules frown on what he did.



The majority leader in his reprimand of Boakye Antwi went the emotional route, highlighting his close relationship with the Subin MP.



According to him, if his colleague MP on the majority side was bent on correcting him and not courting public disaffection for him, he would have approached him in public and not go on radio.



“I don’t understand his understanding of the rules of the NPP. He is my younger brother and I used to visit him when he was in the UK. If I’ve done something wrong, as a young brother, the ideal thing to do is to come to me in private and talk about it but you take me to radio.



“What have I done that is against the laws of the party? He was the first to declare support for Boakye Agyarko. Boakye Agyarko is his friend so if he think he is the right person to lead the party, I see nothing wrong with it,” he said.



The Subin MP criticized Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader who is also the Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency openly supporting the vice president.



According to him, the conduct of Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu could create further factions in the NPP.



“Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said the same thing and I told him that I don’t agree with him, so I told him to allow the party to vote for their delegates because he cannot decide on where the party will head towards… we need to be careful, those who are destroying the country are there but for us that we speak the truth, they always criticize us,” he added.



KPE



