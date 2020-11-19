General News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

You don’t need money to make money – Dr Kofi Amoah

Chief Executive of Progeny Ventures International, Dr. Kofi Amoah has revealed how you can take advantage of opportunities to make money.



Talking about his life experiences in the United States, he stated, “there are a lot of opportunities in Ghana. I like to create things out of nothing”.



In an interview with Rev Erskine on the Y Leaderboard Series on Y 107.9FM he said, people always asked him where he would source funds for his dreams and his answer to them was always the same. “I always told them you don’t need money to make money. If you needed money to make money, then, how did the first person to make money do so”.



He believes one needs ideas and provide services to people, solve problems, share ideas and “make people become a part of what you’re doing. Through that, you can make money and God will also bless you.



He advised his young listeners, “it is always important to know what you need to do, to get to where you want to be”.



Dr Amoah added “young people, try to acquire knowledge and be sincere with yourself and with what you want to do because nobody will do it for you”.













