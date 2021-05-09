You don’t have Ghana at heart if you think #FixTheCountry is politically motivated – Convener

General News of Sunday, 9 May 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Conveners of the #FixTheCountry movement have reacted to claims that their campaign is politically motivated by the opposition.



Days after the online protest began, some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party accused the opposition of being behind the #FixTheCountry movement that criticized the “failure” on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



However, one of the conveners of the campaign, Adatsi Brownson, reacting to these claims told Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show: “This is more of a national conversation and the moment you think political, it means you do not have any love for the country. It means you don’t have the country at heart in the first place. I want to state emphatically that this is not a political movement. It is a nonpolitical civic movement and we are not going to give any bed to any political party to have rest. We are not ready to do that”.



Adatsi revealed that he was not surprised when some accused the group of doing the bidding of the opposition because “we live in a country where everything is politicized and that is the reason we are facing all these problems”.



Background



Beginning this week, some Ghanaians took to social media, specifically Twitter, to express their displeasure over what they describe as a failure on the part of successive governments to improve the lives of the citizenry.



Thousands of posts backed by the hashtags #FixTheCountry, #FixTheCountryNow, and #FixTheCountryGhana highlighted issues such as rising youth unemployment, dilapidated health system, skyrocketing home-renting structure, poor road networks among others.



The hashtags which have been in the trends for more than 24 hours have seen celebrities such as Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere, Bridget Otoo, Manasseh Azure Awuni and Garry Al Smith, join in the campaign.

Meanwhile, other celebrities such as Afia Schwarzenegger and Prince David Osei, do not support the #FixTheCountryNow agenda.



Another development arising from this campaign is that the Ghana Police Service has secured a court injunction to stop the online protest from manifesting the protest physically.



This follows the announcement of a planned protest by the members of the social media movement, #FixTheCountryNow.